Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,085,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,714. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.57.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

