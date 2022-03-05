Perkins Coie Trust Co Invests $4.02 Million in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,418 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,984,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,521,000 after acquiring an additional 394,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,027 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 515,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,130,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ BSY traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $38.04. 503,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

