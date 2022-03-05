Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 1,190 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,033,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,226,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

