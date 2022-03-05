Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 1,634 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.8% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $165.75. 6,340,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,919,815. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.19 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.84. The stock has a market cap of $229.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

