Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 6,623 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned approximately 0.52% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 86,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,331. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.