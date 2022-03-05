Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,799,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 571,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,824,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,359,000.

XBI traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.90. 14,857,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,711,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.44. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $149.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

