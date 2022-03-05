Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 8,794 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 94,242 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,835,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.40. 24,290,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,315,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.47.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.