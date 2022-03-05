Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,300 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:PVL opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

