PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Up 56.9% in February

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the January 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:PRT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.85. 125,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,694. The company has a market capitalization of $119.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

