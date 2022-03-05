PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,576 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PetroChina were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 75.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the second quarter worth $4,873,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 44.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 50,089 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter worth $5,950,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter worth $678,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup cut PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $55.84 on Friday. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The company has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

