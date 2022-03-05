Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.26 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0578 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $5,152.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,808,400 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

