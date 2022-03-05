Phore (PHR) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $680,807.17 and $2,595.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phore has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011012 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002594 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.68 or 0.00407392 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,281,761 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

