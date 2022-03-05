PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.83

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.83 and traded as high as C$6.25. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.14, with a volume of 37,883 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$308.01 million and a PE ratio of 13.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 45,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.56, for a total transaction of C$209,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,124,208.72. Insiders have sold 60,657 shares of company stock valued at $277,359 in the last three months.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

