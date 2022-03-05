Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $336,433.12 and $8,228.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003788 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars.

