PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the January 31st total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.14. 416,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,475. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

