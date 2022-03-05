PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Up 46.4% in February

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $136,000.

PNI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. 5,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,582. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $12.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

