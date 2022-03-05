Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $1,002.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00227722 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000810 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033477 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,190,804 coins and its circulating supply is 434,930,368 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

