Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS PPBN traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. Pinnacle Bankshares has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.63.
About Pinnacle Bankshares
