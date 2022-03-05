Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $207.63 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $207.63 million and approximately $430,290.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002780 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00291918 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00075892 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00086906 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004122 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,641,846 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.