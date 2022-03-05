PIXEL Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $966,771.61 and $2,785.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,442.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.21 or 0.00745907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00204716 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00034040 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars.

