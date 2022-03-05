Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Short Interest Up 46.2% in February

Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS PLVFF remained flat at $$0.62 on Friday. Plant Veda Foods has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87.

Get Plant Veda Foods alerts:

