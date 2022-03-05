Playcent Market Capitalization Achieves $766,322.20 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Playcent has a total market cap of $766,322.20 and approximately $16,244.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00035150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00103691 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

