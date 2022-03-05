PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Update

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the January 31st total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
NYSE:PHI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,710. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHI shares. StockNews.com upgraded PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.
PLDT Company Profile (Get Rating)
PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLDT (PHI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.