PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Update

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the January 31st total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE:PHI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,710. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHI shares. StockNews.com upgraded PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

