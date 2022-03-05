pNetwork (PNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.25 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001437 BTC on popular exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $26.25 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, pNetwork has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 85,022,331 coins and its circulating supply is 46,220,595 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

