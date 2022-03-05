PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Down 33.1% in February

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the January 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 919,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. 593,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,406. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 99,548.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 16.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 583,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after acquiring an additional 84,206 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 29.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 37.6% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 188,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 51,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 48.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

