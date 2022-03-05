Polymath 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.25 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $371.95 million and $15.25 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.16 or 0.00266223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013543 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001468 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000486 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

