PotCoin Price Down 28% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $899,759.99 and $1,407.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,442.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.27 or 0.06762409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.71 or 0.00265484 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.21 or 0.00745907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00070822 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.71 or 0.00409997 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.76 or 0.00301100 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,416,367 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

