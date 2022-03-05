Power Index Pool Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $312,002.97 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00003962 BTC on exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $312,002.97 and approximately $2,010.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.53 or 0.06686452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,487.88 or 1.00220408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00044601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00048256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

