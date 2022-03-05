Powerband Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Trading Up 0.1%

Powerband Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 0.58 and last traded at 0.57. 259,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 118,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.57.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Powerband Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock.

Get Powerband Solutions alerts:

About Powerband Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF)

Powerband Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development marketing, and sale of access to cloud-based transaction platform to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used vehicles. The firm specializes in the online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, desking tool, and finance portal for utilization in the automotive industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powerband Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerband Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.