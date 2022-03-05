Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PBTS opened at $0.33 on Friday. Powerbridge Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBTS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Powerbridge Technologies by 415.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 75,111 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $912,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.