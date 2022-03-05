Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jonestrading downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of APTS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,846. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after acquiring an additional 230,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 51,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 249,996 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.