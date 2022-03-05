Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Up 47.4% in February

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Principal Millennials Index ETF stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,075. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $66.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $1.496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $5.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

