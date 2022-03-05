Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Up 47.4% in February

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Principal Millennials Index ETF stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,075. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $66.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $1.496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $5.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%.
