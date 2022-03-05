Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLRG) Shares Down 0.9%

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLRG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $26.06. 2,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.29.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLRG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.