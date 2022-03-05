Private Capital Management LLC Acquires 164,488 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,118 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,488 shares during the quarter. First Busey makes up approximately 4.6% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of First Busey worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Busey by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after acquiring an additional 54,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after buying an additional 116,537 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 577,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 423,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares during the period. 45.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

