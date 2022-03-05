Private Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,701 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares during the period. AerSale comprises approximately 3.5% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of AerSale worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AerSale by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 36,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AerSale by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 81,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ASLE opened at $15.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. AerSale Co. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

