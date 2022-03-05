Private Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,411 shares during the period. First Northwest Bancorp accounts for about 4.6% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned about 7.52% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 143,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 45.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 68,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNWB. Hovde Group began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

