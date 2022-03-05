Private Capital Management LLC Buys 74,395 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,098,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,395 shares during the quarter. IMAX makes up 7.2% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned 1.86% of IMAX worth $20,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 602,434 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IMAX by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,934 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,847,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,291,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after acquiring an additional 231,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 833,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after acquiring an additional 219,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.47.

About IMAX (Get Rating)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.