Private Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Private Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,365 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group accounts for 6.8% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Air Transport Services Group worth $19,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 197,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 148.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 85,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

