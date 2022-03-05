Private Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 483,516 Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 483,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,000. Lakeland Industries comprises 3.5% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned about 6.22% of Lakeland Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 154,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $155.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Lakeland Industries (Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.