Private Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,874 shares during the period. Fiesta Restaurant Group makes up about 4.4% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned about 4.53% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $12,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

FRGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

FRGI stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $250.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

