Private Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,049 shares during the quarter. Raymond James comprises about 3.9% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Raymond James worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $99.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.11. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,293. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

