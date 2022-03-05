Private Capital Management LLC Sells 15,035 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Private Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,035 shares during the period. Lantheus makes up about 8.2% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Lantheus worth $23,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

LNTH opened at $52.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,645 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $127,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,564 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Lantheus Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.