PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.13 Million

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $3,489.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.68 or 0.06697820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,512.76 or 0.99992841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048430 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars.

