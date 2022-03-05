Project Inverse Tops 1-Day Volume of $270,480.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $676,783.08 and approximately $270,480.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.79 or 0.06681060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,474.08 or 0.99829631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00048347 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 57,236,552 coins and its circulating supply is 39,671,748 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.