Project Pai (PAI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and $1.02 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00073473 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000189 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,795,826,090 coins and its circulating supply is 1,592,735,289 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

