Propy (PRO) Price Tops $1.73 on Exchanges

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Propy coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00004391 BTC on popular exchanges. Propy has a market capitalization of $127.89 million and $791,274.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Propy has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00035673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00104863 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,851,416 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

