ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRQR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.95.

Shares of PRQR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,117. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.58. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

