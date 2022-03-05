ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) Shares Down 1.4%

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA – Get Rating) fell 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.15 and last traded at $37.26. 4,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 6,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 10.94% of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

