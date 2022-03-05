Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) to post $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.32. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $71.06. 562,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,436. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

