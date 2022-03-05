Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUK opened at $28.42 on Friday. Prudential has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

